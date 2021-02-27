Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $22.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 1,489,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,574. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

