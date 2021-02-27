Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.70. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 43,109 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

