Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

