Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $250.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

