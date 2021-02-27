ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 1,246,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,376. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.