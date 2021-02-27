Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

ACRS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 542,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $956.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

