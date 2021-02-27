Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Shares of GOLF traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 360,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

