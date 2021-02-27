Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

ADAP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 over the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

