ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

