adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €281.80 ($331.53).

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €288.90 ($339.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €277.66. adidas has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

