ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. 650,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,678,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

