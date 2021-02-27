Adria Alpert-Romm Sells 15,962 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DISCA opened at $53.03 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

