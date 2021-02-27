Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.23.

AAP stock opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

