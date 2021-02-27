Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Advantest has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.