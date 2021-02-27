Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 17,842 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

