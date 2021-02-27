Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

