Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

