Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman Sells 3,040 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

