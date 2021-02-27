Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE:AFL opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $5,024,231. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

