AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 42.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 468.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $131.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

