AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.02

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.02 and last traded at $129.93, with a volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.83.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in AGCO by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

