ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.