Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

