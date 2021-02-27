Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.44 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.