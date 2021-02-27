Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.35.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

