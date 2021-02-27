AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.68. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

