Ajay Ayyappan Sells 308 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $24,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $71,476.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

