Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. 7,340,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,521. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

