Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

