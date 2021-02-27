Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.66.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.58.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

