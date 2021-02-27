Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 636,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,819. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

