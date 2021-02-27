Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00259158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00101354 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.