Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $481.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $481.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $567.11 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.