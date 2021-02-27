Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,688 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.35% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.