Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $61.34 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $61,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $201.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

