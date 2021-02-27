Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.34 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $65,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.