Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $57,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $150.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

