Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,829 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Simon Property Group worth $63,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $132.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

