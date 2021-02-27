Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 949,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

