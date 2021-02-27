Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,940. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.