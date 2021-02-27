AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

