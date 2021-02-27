Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

ALPN opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

