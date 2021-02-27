Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. 6,375,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,445. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.47.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

