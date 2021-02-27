AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

AMCX opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.32. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

