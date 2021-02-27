Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

AMCR opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.