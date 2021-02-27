Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

