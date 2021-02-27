Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.25-6.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.25-6.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.67 and its 200 day moving average is $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

