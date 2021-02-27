Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.64.

AMED stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.64. 303,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

