Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMRC stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,509,411. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

