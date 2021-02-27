America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,215 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 354.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.66 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 15,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

